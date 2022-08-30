Mama June Texts Apology to Daughter Honey Boo Boo

Getty Images

June Shannon aka Mama June and her daughter Alana Stewart, formerly known as Honey Boo Boo, have not been on good terms in recent years…but are things getting better between the two?

June apologized to her daughter on her 17th birthday.

In a text message obtained by TMZ, June wrote, “I am very proud of [you] with everything … graduating high school which [is] a big deal. I know I have put [you] through a lot and Im sorry.”

Along with the apology, June noted, “Im here now whenever u need me.”

Acknowledging her flaws, Shannon said, “I know I’m not perfect by no means but I’m trying my best.”

June expressed her “confidence” that things will be worked out.

According to TMZ, Alana responded to the text by thanking her for the message. She also reportedly expressed love for her mom, who bought her a pair of Nike Dunks for her birthday gift.

A few months ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with June, who gave the scoop on her relationship with Alana.

Billy pointed out some recent drama between June and her daughter Pumpkin, who stepped in to help with Alana.

Mama June said, “I understand that she took care of Alana when I couldn't take care of my own self, but now that I'm back, she's got to realize that we can both raise Alana… but she’s 16, so in the state of Georgia she can make her own decisions.”

June has been working on herself. Of her decision to be sober, she said, “I'm 29 months straight sober, so it is working out amazing… My addiction now is to hustle and make my life better for me and know that I’m worth it every day.”