Eugenio Derbez Reportedly Undergoing ‘Complicated’ Surgery After Accident

Getty Images

Eugenio Derbez, who recently starred in the Oscar-winning movie “CODA,” has suffered an accident and is undergoing surgery.

In an Instagram message translated by Variety, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo told followers, “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.”

She said of the 60-year-old, “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.”

Alessandra explained that the family thinks it is “important to communicate to you all through our own voice,” adding, “The priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so.”