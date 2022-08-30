Celebrity News August 30, 2022
Eugenio Derbez Reportedly Undergoing ‘Complicated’ Surgery After Accident
Eugenio Derbez, who recently starred in the Oscar-winning movie “CODA,” has suffered an accident and is undergoing surgery.
In an Instagram message translated by Variety, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo told followers, “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.”
She said of the 60-year-old, “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.”
Alessandra explained that the family thinks it is “important to communicate to you all through our own voice,” adding, “The priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so.”
It was just announced this month that Season 2 of Eugenio’s AppleTV+ series “Acapulco” would return October 21. Derbez stars in the series as a mogul recalling his days as a teenager working at a luxury resort.