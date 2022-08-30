Chuck E. Cheese Celebrates Winners of Summer Concert Tour Block Party Sweepstakes presented by Pure Life

One lucky family won the opportunity to have a summer concert come to them!

Chuck E. Cheese just celebrated the winners of their summer concert tour block party sweepstakes with the first-ever Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Visit to a fan’s home.

As winners of the one-of-a-kind sweepstakes, the Balderas family received a private concert right in their backyard, along with yummy pizza, yard games, and one-on-one time with their favorite characters for a day they will never forget.

Chuck E. Cheese is the leader in family entertainment and dining, and known for its fun, entertainment, and seasonal offers including Summer of Fun and the upcoming Boo-tacular.