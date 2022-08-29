Meghan Markle on Prince Harry’s Rift with Prince Charles

Getty Images

Meghan Markle is hoping things will turn around for Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles.

In a new interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, Markle discussed Harry and Charles’ strained relationship.

Discussing tabloid culture, she shared, “Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.’”

Referencing her own estranged father Thomas Markle, Meghan noted, “It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision.”

Markle has been estranged from her father since 2018, after he worked with the paparazzi on some photos before her wedding to Harry.

Over a year ago, during their Oprah interview, Harry claimed that Charles “stopped taking my calls.”

He claimed that the royal family “literally cut me off financially” after they decided to step away from their royal duties.

As for the possibility of the families being on better terms in the future, Meghan commented, “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

“I have a lot to say until I don't," she emphasized. "Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."

Meghan also opened up about her time as a member of the royal family, which required her to release photos of their son Archie. She explained, “There’s literally a structure. Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my children before I can share with the people that love my children? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Meghan and Harry are scheduled to return to the U.K. next week to take part in some charity events.

A spokesperson for the couple said that they “are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

We’ll have to see if they’ll make a stop to visit the Queen or Prince Charles.

In June, Meghan and Harry introduced their daughter Lilibet to Prince Charles. A royal source recently shared, “It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time.”