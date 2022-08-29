Addison Rae’s Dad Reacts to Sheri Easterling Kissing Yung Gravy at VMAs

Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez is sharing his thoughts on estranged wife Sheri Nicole Easterling kissing Yung Gravy at the MTV VMAs.

Lopez posted a shirtless selfie video on Instagram Stories, throwing shade at his ex with, “Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers,” adding, “I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her.”

Instagram

He added, “Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!”

The daughter he refers to is unknown. Lopez shares three children with Sheri, including TikTok Addison 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Yung Gravy, real name Matthew Hauri, opened up about his relationship with Easterling, 42, in an interview with Page Six.

He revealed, “I hit on her first. I knew of her, and I thought she was fine,” explaining they met online and FaceTimed before meeting in person.

The rapper added, “She’s like a Southern belle, and I’m a Northern boy, so it felt really cute and wholesome… [I’m] into MILFs, and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs.”

The couple even wore coordinated looks to the VMAs, with Sheri in a lavender dress and Gravy in a lavender shirt paired with a dark suit.

Getty Images

The news comes after Page Six reported in July that Monty, 46, allegedly had an affair with 25-year-old influencer Renée Ash.

Despite the allegations, it seems Monty did not take kindly to Sheri flirting with Gravy on social media and started posting about a possible boxing challenge.