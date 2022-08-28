Taylor Swift Announces Brand-New Album as She Wins MTV VMA Video of the Year

Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Taylor Swift landed a record-breaking third Video of the Year win at the 2022 MTV VMAs — and she used her time at the podium to make a surprise announcement!

Picking up the Moonman for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," Taylor graciously pointed out the record-breaking number of female directors in her category (four) before saying, "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that... that my brand-new album comes out October 21... and I will tell you more at midnight."

This forthcoming set will mark her first collection of new work since 2020's "Evermore." She had kept this album a complete surprise — there were no rumblings of her having been in the studio, even among diehard fans, who had at most expect another album of re-recorded work.

It was a crazy-good night for Swift, who also became the first artist to win twice for Best Direction (for "All Too Well") as well as the first to win Video of the Year for a video she directed.