Award Shows August 28, 2022
Lizzo Looked Good as Hell on 2022 MTV VMAs Carpet in High-Drama Black Gown
Lizzo made an indelible impression at the 2022 MTV VMAs — and that was before she ever set foot onstage!
Arriving at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 34-year-old "About Damn Time" singer hit the carpet in a billowing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown straight off the spring/summer 2022 runway.
Lost in its midnight folds, Lizzo looked radiant with slicked-back hair, black lipstick, and silver jewelry.
Her look was show-stopping, but it didn't stop her from nailing the night's second performance, a mash-up of "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved," which was characterized by eye-popping projections as she gave her tunes a workout in a pink bodysuit.
Nobody does it like Lizzo!
All of this comes amid a social media outburst from comedian Aries Spears, 47, who viciously mocked her weight on "The Art of Dialogue," going so far as to say she "looks like the sh*t emoji."
He later doubled down on his insults, and weathered a slew of tweets from fans defending Lizzo.
For Lizzo's part, she hasn't commented on his remarks, instead preferring to show up and do what she does best at the MTV Video Music Awards, capturing attention with her fashion and her Billboard chart-topping hits.