Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Lizzo made an indelible impression at the 2022 MTV VMAs — and that was before she ever set foot onstage!

Arriving at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 34-year-old "About Damn Time" singer hit the carpet in a billowing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown straight off the spring/summer 2022 runway.

Lost in its midnight folds, Lizzo looked radiant with slicked-back hair, black lipstick, and silver jewelry.

Her look was show-stopping, but it didn't stop her from nailing the night's second performance, a mash-up of "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved," which was characterized by eye-popping projections as she gave her tunes a workout in a pink bodysuit.

Nobody does it like Lizzo!

All of this comes amid a social media outburst from comedian Aries Spears, 47, who viciously mocked her weight on "The Art of Dialogue," going so far as to say she "looks like the sh*t emoji."

He later doubled down on his insults, and weathered a slew of tweets from fans defending Lizzo.