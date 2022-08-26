Video! Jennifer Lopez Performed a Song for Ben Affleck at Their Wedding

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez showed major love for Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding… with a song and dance!

During the wedding, Lopez serenaded Affleck with an unreleased song that she wrote for him.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Lopez is heard singing a catchy hook — “you know I can’t get enough” — as well as a line about still being in love with her man.

In another part of the video, J.Lo sings, “I can feel the passion in your eyes.” When she points at Affleck, he is seen grinning ear to ear.

Affleck had a front-row seat to the performance, in which Lopez was surrounded by dancers.

J.Lo is clearly a pro since she was able to dance and sing in her wedding dress!

The wedding took place last weekend at Ben’s estate at Riceboro, Georgia.

Among the attendees: Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, and Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto.

Days after the wedding, "Extra's" Jenn Lahmers spoke to Kevin and Jason about what they witnessed. Smith shared, “I was crying like an old woman at a wedding… like my mother at a wedding. Honestly, like, one of the most romantic moments I’ve engaged with in my life, and it wasn’t even my romantic moment.”

Mewes added, “It was pretty spectacular, and it was sweet to be invited because it was a big wedding, but it was small. I didn’t cry like Kevin did. It was funny because he was in front of me, and I swear, every time he, like, looked down the aisle at them while they were, you know, doing the thing, I see tears running. It was pretty hot there and they gave you these, like, fans on your seat, and Kevin kept, like, rubbing it off, trying to hide it.”

Vogue just shared new details about the nuptials, reporting J.Lo wore Ralph Lauren Couture for the occasion and that celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the 45-minute ceremony, which took place in a back garden overlooking the North Newport River. The couple said “I do” under the white metal framework of a church covered in delphiniums and walked down an aisle of arches decorated in the same flower designed by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

The pair are now enjoying a honeymoon in Milan.