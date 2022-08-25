Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Claims Dog Caused Jennifer Flavin Split

Sylvester Stallone is speaking out about his split with Jennifer Flavin after 25 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that a big fight over his dog Dwight had caused the breakup, leading Flavin to file for divorce on Friday.

Now, Stallone says the dog did cause issues, but told TMZ in a statement, "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Prior to the dog story making headline, Jennifer broke her silence about the split. She told People, “I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

Jennifer added, "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Breakup rumors were already swirling about the couple, after Sly had a tattooed image of Jennifer on his right shoulder replaced with a dog.

Sly’s rep, however, claimed that the tattoo news was a misunderstanding, telling DailyMail.com, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus.”

The rep went on, “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Fueling split rumors, Jennifer also posted a photo with their three girls with the caption, “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

Now, in her divorce docs, Flavin is asking for their Palm Beach house, at least during the divorce proceedings.

She’s also accusing Sly, who is worth a reported $400 million, of hiding or moving marital assets. There is no mention of a prenup.