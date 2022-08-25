“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke is going public with her new relationship!

On Wednesday, Stracke made it Instagram official with former “Jeopardy!” contestant Sanjit Das.

Alongside a selfie together, she wrote, “Good things do come out of #rhobh.”

After seeing her post, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff quipped, “I take ALL CREDIT.”

Sutton and Sanjit met through a dating app.

Sutton recently opened up about their first date on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show,” saying, “He was very nervous about the COVID and it was a very packed restaurant and we talked a lot about college football, which we both have an affinity for, so that was fun. I like Sanjit a lot and we’re friends.”

Sutton hesitantly called him a “friend,” but told Garcelle Beauvais that it was “confusing” since she thought he was cute.

She admitted, “All I want is a boyfriend.”

Earlier this month, "Extra's" Rachel Lindsay spoke with Sutton about her dating life. Sutton said, "I'm still on the apps... My goal is to get off this app. I'm a Virgo, so I'm very picky."

While none of her castmates had set her up with anyone, Sutton said she was open to the idea!

It looks like Sutton and Sanjit finally defined their relationship with her latest Instagram!

It won’t be a complete surprise if their budding romance becomes a storyline in the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”