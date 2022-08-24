ABC Television

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with “The Bachelorette’s” Gabby Windey at the show’s “Men Tell All” taping.

Ahead of the finale, Gabby teased “twists and turns,” as well as whether she is engaged.

When asked if someone gets on one knee at the end of the show, Gabby quipped, “You’ll have to tune in.”

Without spilling too much, Gabby stressed that she is “extremely happy.”

Gabby revealed that she’d be open to a televised wedding, expressing her desire to “be able to share it with the world.”

Windey would also be down to do “Dancing with the Stars,” saying, “I am a dancer and I love to dance.”

She also defended contestant Nate Mitchell after he was accused of infidelity prior to his time on the show.

At the “Men Tell All” taping, Nate’s controversial past was addressed.

Gabby noted, “I’ll always have his back 100%. He was nothing but good to me… When we met, he really was a role model for a lot of the guys and stood up for me and stood up for what he believed in, so I have a hard time knowing that person, thinking anything else about him, no matter what comes out online.”

While it was difficult for her to say goodbye to Nate, Gabby explained that they were in different chapters of their lives. She commented, “When your heart and your mind are telling each other two different things, it’s going to lead to a hard goodbye.”

Gabby also admitted that breaking up with Nate was the most “painful” moment to relive. She added, “It was painful, and just, like, the heartbreak and emotion of it and how hard it was, and I think you can really feel that through the screen, so watching it really brought me back to that place.”

Windey felt “good” to see the men at the taping and clear up “some unfinished business.”