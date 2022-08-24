Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Split After 25 Years of Marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are getting divorced after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin filed for divorce in Florida on Friday, and TMZ reports she’s asking for their Palm Beach house, at least during the divorce proceedings.

She’s also accusing him of hiding marital assets. According to TMZ, the docs say, "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

Jennifer is asking that Sly not be allowed to move shared assets. She also wants her name legally restored to Flavin.

Sly and Jennifer recently sparked split rumors when he had an image of Jennifer on his right shoulder replaced with a dog. Jennifer also posted a photo with their three girls with the caption, “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

Sly’s rep, however, claimed that tattoo news was misunderstanding, telling DailyMail.com, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus.”

The rep went on, “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

In May, Stallone posted an Instagram tribute to Flavin for their 25th anniversary.

The actor wrote, "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"