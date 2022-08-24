Splash News

Jason Momoa spoke with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at the premiere of the third and final season of the Apple TV+ series “See,” revealing that his character growth is what has made the show most special for him.

“I think this has been the most growth I’ve had for a character that I’ve played,” Momoa shared. “I’ve had the time to, like, really grow… Being a father on this show, raising these kids… having my wife on the show… just the extremes he goes through to save his family… It’s quite a massive show.”

Equally as special to Momoa are his co-stars. “What I’ll miss the most? I mean, we have a beautiful family,” he says. “Michael Raymond-James is the godfather of my children, so I’ve hired him to be my best friend on the show. I have fun working with my best friend, my cousins who are on the show… it’s just wonderful. The people you work with, you want to work with again.”

Speaking to his character growth, when asked if art imitates life, Momoa said, “It’s obviously been a very challenging couple years for me, so there’s a lot of hard stuff in this series… and I also got pretty injured. I’m getting older. You know, I got broken a little bit, but I’m back.”

Momoa, who was also recently involved in a head-on crash with a motorcyclist is grateful everyone is okay — and his Oldsmobile 442 will be just fine as well. “It’s getting fixed,” he says. “The cool thing is, I’m on ‘Fast X,’ so the guy who did all the cars, Dennis McCarthy, is fixing up the 442, which was original.”