Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 40-Lb. Weight Loss in Sexy Swimsuit

Instagram

Brittany Cartwright is flaunting her slimmed-down figure in a sexy royal blue swimsuit.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who has dropped 40 lbs. this year, posted the pic of herself in the plunging one-piece on her Instagram Stories. The star is on vacation with husband Jax Taylor, son Cruz and friends like Kristen Doute at Royalton Resorts in Cancun, Mexico.

Instagram

Jax shared the pic on Twitter too, writing, “I am so proud of my wife she has worked so hard on something that wasn’t easy for her…you’re my idol babe! You look absolutely amazing.”

Cartwright, 33, teamed up with Jenny Craig earlier this year, and has been sharing her weight-loss journey with fans.

On Monday the brand shared a photo of Brittany on Instagram, announcing, “Drumroll please... 🥁🥁🥁 Sending the BIGGEST congratulations to @brittany who has *officially* lost 40 lbs in 6 months on Jenny! 🎉”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in April she revealed she was starring in a Jenny Craig commercial and in May Cartwright posted a photo in a cocktail dress and wrote, “This is an appreciation post for fitting into a dress I used to wear pre Cruzy! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Wwoo hooooo! 💪🏼💝 Jenny Works!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.