Anne Heche’s Son Reveals Why She’s Buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

More details are coming out about Anne Heche’s final resting place.

According to her death certificate obtained by E! News, Heche was buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery after she was cremated on August 18.

Now, her son Homer, 20, is explaining how they decided on Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

In a statement to E! News, he said, “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her.

“It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” Homer added. “Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Aside from Anne, Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Chris Cornell, Mickey Rooney, and Anton Yelchin are some of the other big names to be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Last week, it was revealed that Heche died from “inhalation and thermal injuries,” as well as a “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma.”

Her death has been ruled an accident.

Earlier this month, Heche plowed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, igniting a fire.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Heche was seen being taken from the scene on a stretcher. As a firefighter was putting her into an ambulance, she was seen flailing around while attempting to get up from the stretcher.

She reportedly never regained consciousness after arriving at a hospital.