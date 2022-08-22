‘Love Is Blind’s’ Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson Split After 1 Year of Marriage

Getty Images

“Love Is Blind” Season 2 stars Danielle Ruhl, 29, and Nick Thompson, 36, are going their separate ways.

Ruhl filed for divorce last week in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, reports People.

The couple showed no signs of trouble just weeks ago as they reunited with “Love Is Blind” co-stars at Lollapalooza or during a steamy photo shoot on the beach this summer.

Nick celebrated their wedding anniversary on social media in June, writing, “One year ago today, on a much sunnier and hotter day in Chicago, Danielle and I said ‘I do’ in front of a bunch of family, friends, crew, and cameras… While it's tough getting married under those circumstances, here we are a year later putting in the work to get to know each other and learn how to be partners for one another. All in real time. I'm proud of us… Happy anniversary and I love you.”

Danielle and Nick were the only remaining couple from “Love Is Blind” Season 2, after Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their split last week.

Earlier this year, Ruhl and Thompson opened up to People about their relationship and attending couples counseling.

Nick explained, "We've put frameworks in place for communication. We've had to force ourselves through some conversations [about] what we actually need in that moment and [have] worked on being able to articulate that.”

"Sometimes that means walking away for a little bit or sometimes that means, 'Let's table it and drop it and forget about it,'" he continued. "There are so many different things that we're applying to our communication [style] that has really given us a good step to move forward."

Ruhl added, "A lot of couples, when they're dating, have the opportunity to naturally learn one another's language as you would if you're trying to learn a language outside of English. Learning that in such a short period of time is very difficult and takes a lot of patience, love and understanding from both sides."