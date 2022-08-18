Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding celebration takes place this weekend, and their officiant has just been revealed.

Page Six reports celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty will perform the ceremony at the Georgia nuptials.

Shetty’s star guests over the years have included big names like Kobe Bryant, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lopez herself.

J.Lo seems to be close to Shetty, and opened up on his “Coach Conversations” series last summer. At the time, she told him that in her 30s she thought she loved herself, but realized she had more to learn. “I was doing all of these things in my personal relationship that didn’t seem like I was loving myself, but I didn’t even understand the concept of it.” She added, “I took time, and it’s a journey, and it’s still a journey for me.”

The singer even enlisted Shetty to help officiate four weddings during a special performance she and Maluma gave to promote their movie “Marry Me” in February.

Shetty’s no stranger to celebrity weddings. The spiritual guru also married Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell in Colorado last year.

Meanwhile, event details have surfaced about Bennifer’s festivities this weekend.

Sources tell “Extra” Ben’s new message to guests is, “We’re making our union ‘truly official,’” adding they are celebrating "the love that we hold for one another.”

We also know the three-day celebration kicks off this Friday at Ben’s 10,000 square-foot mansion outside Savannah.

“Extra” also learned the rundown for the weekend. First, wedding guests will be able to join the couple for “Drinks and Dessert” on Friday. Saturday is when the ceremony will take place, along with dinner and dancing apparently at a barn on the property once featured on HGTV’s “Fantasy Open House.” The couple will wrap up their festivities with a casual Sunday brunch.

The dress code for Friday night’s event will be festive attire. Saturday’s ceremony, dinner, and dancing will be formal white attire, and Sunday’s brunch is casual dress.