'Yellowjackets,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Heartstopper' Among 14th Annual Dorian TV Award Winners

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has chosen its 14th Annual Dorian TV Award winners, honoring everything from "Abbott Elementary" to "Girls5Eva," and offering special honors to figures like Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson and Jennifer Coolidge.

The honorees, as chosen by 360 film, TV, and pop culture critics, are:

BEST TV DRAMA

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Heartstopper" (Netflix)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime) WINNER

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Succession" (HBO)

BEST TV COMEDY

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC) WINNER

"Barry" (HBO)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Other Two" (HBO Max)

"Our Flag Means Death" (HBO Max)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Heartstopper" (Netflix) WINNER

"The Other Two" (HBO Max)

"Our Flag Means Death" (HBO Max)

"Somebody Somewhere" (HBO)

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" (VH1)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

"Station Eleven" (HBO Max)

"The White Lotus" (HBO) WINNER

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

"Elite" (Netflix)

"Lupin" (Netflix)

"My Brilliant Friend" (HBO)

"Pachinko" (Apple TV+)

"Squid Game" (Netflix) WINNER

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

— To an exceptional program worthy of greater attention

"Better Things" (FX)

"The Other Two" (HBO Max) WINNER

"Our Flag Means Death" (HBO Max)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Somebody Somewhere" (HBO)

"We Are Lady Parts" (Peacock)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Kit Connor, "Heartstopper" (Netflix)

Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere" (HBO)

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" (Showtime) WINNER

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout" (HBO)

Jean Smart, "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Zendaya, "Euphoria" (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus" (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" (HBO) WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere" (HBO)

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" (HBO)

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" (HBO)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards (ABC) WINNER

Kristin Chenoweth and cast, “Tribulation,” "Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+)

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, “Don’t Give Up,” "Somebody Somewhere" (HBO)

Jean Smart, “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong and cast, “Corn Puddin’,” "Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham and cast, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

"The Andy Warhol Diaries" (Netflix) WINNER

"The Beatles: Get Back" (Disney+)

"How To with John Wilson" (HBO)

"Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known" (HBO)

"We Need to Talk About Cosby" (Showtime)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

"The Amber Ruffin Show" (Peacock)

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

"The Rachel Maddow Show" (MSNBC)

"ZIWE" (Showtime) WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

"Arcane" (Netflix)

"Big Mouth" (Netflix)

"Bob’s Burgers" (Fox) WINNER

"Q Force" (Netflix)

"Tuca & Bertie" (Adult Swim)

"What If… ?" (Disney+)

BEST REALITY SHOW

"Legendary" (HBO Max)

"The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans" (Paramount+)

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" (VH1) WINNER

"Survivor" (CBS)

"Top Chef: Houston" (Bravo)

"We’re Here" (HBO)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

"Euphoria" (HBO) WINNER

"The Gilded Age" (HBO)

"Loki" (Disney+)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

"Diana: The Musical" (Netflix)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"Girls5Eva" (Peacock) WINNER

"Nine Perfect Strangers" (Hulu)

"Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+)

WILDE WIT AWARD

— To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Jerrod Carmichael

Jennifer Coolidge WINNER

Bowen Yang

GALECA TV ICON AWARD (TIE)

Note: This in an inaugural honor and its name has been truncated from the one previously announced

Gillian Anderson

Christine Baranski WINNER

Lynda Carter

Kim Cattrall

Cassandra Peterson WINNER