Rapper A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in November Shooting

Months after his arrest, rapper A$AP Rocky aka Rakim Mayers has pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November 2021 shooting.

On Wednesday, Rocky was spotted arriving to court in L.A. with his lawyer Sara Caplan. For the arraignment, he wore a black suit and tie.

The day before, Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun after allegedly getting into a “heated discussion” with a former friend in Hollywood.

Prosecutors allege that Rocky drew the gun and fired twice in the direction of his former friend.

The LAPD noted that the victim “sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment."

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said, “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood.”

Gascón added, “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

The name of the man has not been officially released, but A$AP Relli recently came forward as the victim in the shooting.

Relli has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against Rocky.

Relli’s lawyers recently told Rolling Stone that Rocky asked their client to meet up to “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them."

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun," the statement claimed. "After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."

In April, Rocky was detained after flying into Los Angeles on a private jet.

The LAPD tweeted, “33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021.”

That same month, police obtained a search warrant for Rocky’s home in order to look for the gun that was used in the shooting.

TMZ reported that guns were found in the home, but they were not connected to the shooting.