‘90 Day Fiancé Couples Kara & Guillermo, Patrick & Thaís Are Expecting

The “90 Day Fiancé” family is getting bigger!

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, who appeared on Season 9 of “90 Day Fiancé, are going to be parents!

In a statement, the couple told People magazine, “We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November. We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"

According to court docs obtained by In Touch, Kara and Guillermo tied the knot on July 23, 2021, in Albemarle County, Virginia.

Kara and Guillermo’s co-stars Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone also have a little one on the way!

They said, “We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby! We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!"

Patrick and Thaís revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.