Metallica's James Hetfield: Marriage on the ROCKS

Metallica frontman James Hetfield is going it alone — TMZ confirms the rocker has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage to wife Francesca.

Sources tell the outlet the suit was filed earlier in 2022 in Colorado, but went unreported.

The two met in 1992, were wed five years later, have have three children.

In 2019, Hetfield, then 56, went back to rehab, leading to Metallica canceling its overseas tour.

He has dealt with anger management issues, including after a terse confrontation with paps in 2011 while on vacation with his family.