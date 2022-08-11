Celebrity News August 11, 2022
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Turning 25 with Fireworks Show
Kylie Jenner turned “twenty fine” in style!
The reality star shared photos and a video from her 25th-birthday celebration, complete with fireworks
In the photos, Kylie sparkles in a shimmery, body-hugging, off-the-shoulder gown, her hair up in a bun to show off her earrings.
For the video, the mogul strikes some cute poses as the fireworks explode behind her, prompting her to look back and say, “Oh, gee.”
Earlier in the day, Jenner enjoyed a birthday breakfast celebration with friends and family.
She posted a video on TikTok, which started with her modeling a mauve dress while enjoying an iced coffee. The footage then cuts to a spread of pastries, fruit and more and glimpses of friends and family celebrating Kylie, including daughter Stormi and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
Kylie wrote in the caption, "Its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋.”
Kim also posted a tribute to Jenner on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol). Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!”
Kendall shared some fun throwback pics of her and Kylie on Instagram Stories, writing, “This is the Kylie I know,” while sister Kourtney shared an old pic of her with the “birthday baby.” Mom Kris Jenner trumped them when she posted a whole two sets of epic throwback pics.
Kris wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!! I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO 🎂❤️”
Sister Khloé celebrated Kylie too, writing on Insta, “To the girl who is filled with magic and love, happy birthday! Another year around the sun. Another year we have been blessed with an angel that is you. Someone so kind yet badass. Someone so passionate about life. Someone so loving and nurturing. Every day, every year, I get to witness your incredible growth as a mother, sister, friend, business woman. Seeing your passion and fierce protection of your inner circle is inspiring and admirable. Kylie you have changed all of our lives the moment you were brought into this world. My life completely changed for the better the Second you were born. Life is better because of you. You deserve the best this world has to offer and I hope you never settle For anything less than that. Kylie my wish for you is that you feel the way you make everyone else feel around you. Limitless!! I pray you get butterflies because of the overwhelming love you receive from us. I pray you know how obsessed I am with you. I love you infinitely my soulmate sister. @kyliejenner 🤍”