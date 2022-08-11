Instagram

Kylie Jenner turned “twenty fine” in style!

The reality star shared photos and a video from her 25th-birthday celebration, complete with fireworks

In the photos, Kylie sparkles in a shimmery, body-hugging, off-the-shoulder gown, her hair up in a bun to show off her earrings.

For the video, the mogul strikes some cute poses as the fireworks explode behind her, prompting her to look back and say, “Oh, gee.”

Earlier in the day, Jenner enjoyed a birthday breakfast celebration with friends and family.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She posted a video on TikTok, which started with her modeling a mauve dress while enjoying an iced coffee. The footage then cuts to a spread of pastries, fruit and more and glimpses of friends and family celebrating Kylie, including daughter Stormi and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Kylie wrote in the caption, "Its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋.”

Kim also posted a tribute to Jenner on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol). Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!”

Kendall shared some fun throwback pics of her and Kylie on Instagram Stories, writing, “This is the Kylie I know,” while sister Kourtney shared an old pic of her with the “birthday baby.” Mom Kris Jenner trumped them when she posted a whole two sets of epic throwback pics.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!! I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO 🎂❤️”