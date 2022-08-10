Getty Images

Drake still isn’t over his dad’s tattoo of his face!

On Sunday, the rapper shared an Instagram photo of the tat, which his dad Dennis Graham got in 2017.

Drake hilariously wrote in the caption, "I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂.”

Graham replied back, , "I love you ❤️😘💕 and miss you," then added, "Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they're hurting me 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Back in 2017, Dennis unveiled the ink by tattoo artist Money Mike. At the time, Mike posted on his website, "Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!"

Drake, of course, has his father’s mugshot tattooed on the back of his arm and his mom’s face on his back, as well as tattoos of other family members and friends.