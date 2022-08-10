Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out in ‘House of Hammer’ Trailer

Armie Hammer’s alleged victims are coming forward in a new docuseries for Discovery+.

The three-part “House of Hammer” series explores the troubling abuse allegations against the star, as well as the “twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty.”

A shocking new trailer includes alleged texts and voicemails from Armie, talking about fantasies of cannibalism and more.

Alleged victim Julia Morrison reads a text she claims is from Armie that says, “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use.”

He also allegedly told one woman in a voice message, “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

Another supposed text or DM reads, “100% a cannibal,” and then there is a handwritten note that reads, “I am going to bite the f**k out of you.”

Armie’s aunt Casey Hammer is ready to tell all in the series, revealing Armie isn’t the only family member with a “dark side.” She then looks into camera to say, “I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

“House of Hammer” will be available to stream on Friday, September 2, on Discovery+.