Zac Posen Engaged to NYC Ballet Dancer Harrison Ball

Zac Posen and Harrison Ball are getting married!

The fashion designer and New York City Ballet dancer announced the news on Instagram, revealing they got engaged on August 8.

Zac wrote, "Engaged 💍 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__ 🤍” and included a kissing pic along with a carousel of couple photos.

Posen also showed off an engagement ring featuring a silver band with a black ring in the center.

Harrison posted a photo of the couple posing between two giant arrows in Twin Arrows Arizona, and wrote, “💍🤵🏼‍♂️🤵🏻‍♂️ GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S) 💘.”

