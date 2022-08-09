Olivia Newton-John’s Final Days Revealed

Getty

On Monday, Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer.

Now, Olivia’s close friends and family are opening up on her final days.

Her niece Totti Goldsmith got emotional during her interview on “A Current Affair,” revealing that Olivia was “really skinny and unwell” before she died, adding, “It's not a shock. We've known how sick she's been, especially in the last five days.”

Of her final conversation with Newton-John, Goldsmith said, “I couldn't get to America in time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked [her husband John] if he could hold the phone up to her ear... But he got me on FaceTime so I managed to see her.”

Totti added, “I told her all the things I needed to say. She was leaving us... but I feel like she got it.”

According to Totti, Olivia wasn’t afraid of dying, telling her, “Plonker, I'm not afraid. I've done more in my life that I could have ever imagined."'

Goldsmith noted that Newton-John “struggled with a lot of pain,” elaborating, “It wasn't just the cancer that got her. It was other complications and being in a hospital with a very susceptible immune system.”

Jane Seymour reflected on one of her last visits with Olivia. She told “Today” on Tuesday, “She got the day wrong. But she knew we traveled like two or three hours to get there. And she got out of bed, got dressed and came out in a walker. I mean, she shouldn't have gotten out of bed at all. And she just sat down with us for quite a while and asked about us: 'How are we? How were our lives? How could she help us?' And then she just looked around and she said, 'Isn't it beautiful here?' And I said, 'Yes, it is.' She said, 'I sit out here and I just look at the world. How beautiful! Look at the sky, look at the hummingbirds, look at that dog, look at this life that we have and look at us together after all these years.'"

Jane and Olivia had been friends for 40 years.

Seymour noted, “I knew she was really, really ill for a very long time, as a lot of people did, and I had the privilege of seeing her not that long ago and talking to her. She was just an amazing person."

Praising Olivia, Jane said, “She just had such strength and fortitude and as much as she was suffering, she never spoke about it, ever. She just put a smile on her face and said, 'You know what? I'm thriving.'"

Olivia’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn also opened up about their final call together a few weeks ago.

During a “Good Morning America” interview, Conn shared, “She told me that she wasn't walking anymore and she had full-time care, but her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time, and she told me they were just so hopelessly devoted."

Just days before her death, Olivia posted her final Instagram.

Along with a photo of herself with husband John Easterling, she wrote, “#flashbackfriday.”

Following her death, John broke the news that Olivia "died peacefully" at her Southern California ranch, and that she was surrounded by family and friends. No cause was confirmed, but she reportedly succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She halted her career and fought it into remission, but it returned in 2013 and 2017.

Last year, “Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Olivia about her health.