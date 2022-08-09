Mindy Kaling Reacts to Rumors B.J. Novak Is the Father of Her 2 Kids

Getty

Mindy Kaling is opening up to Marie Claire about her family.

The star of “The Mindy Project” reacted to rumors her ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak is the father of her children Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 1.

Mindy said of the gossip, “It doesn’t bother me,” adding, “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ.”

Kaling insisted, “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

Mindy and B.J. worked together on “The Office” and dated on and off from 2004 to 2007. They have remained close friends and are often photographed together.

Kaling said when it comes to talking with her kids about their conception, “I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it.”

The 43-year-old star insisted, “I’m the only parent my kids have. I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there [are] less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.”

As for talking to them about her career, she said, “My hope is that [Katherine] will be 12 or 13 and kids will be talking about [‘The Office’] at school, and then she’ll want to watch it and I can show it to her.”