Getty Images

Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike in Northern Ireland!

Earlier this week a mom named Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a side-by-side photo of her daughter Cora and Woody Harrelson from the 2009 movie “Zombieland.”

She wrote in the caption, "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson."

Harrelson caught wind of the tweet, and responded on Instagram. Re-sharing the same image, he wrote a poem to the little girl.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Ode to Cora-" he wrote, "You're an adorable child / Flattered to be compared / You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair."

Dani wrote in the comments, “You've made our day ❤️ can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx.”

She shared Woody’s post on Twitter too, writing, "It's not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem."