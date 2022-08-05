Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi ‘Spoiled’ During Luxury Shopping Trip

Instagram

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi enjoyed a sweet Mommy-and-me day at Harrods in London.

The duo got the star treatment, including a mini boutique filled with children’s items like pink dresses, Nike shoes, designer bags, toys, and games.

Kylie shot a video of the setup for Instagram Stories, saying, “Look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping. Is this not the craziest?”

The billionaire added, “You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!”

Instagram

Stormi was excited as she picked up a pair of pink butterfly flats and told her mom she was “going to try them on.”

They also took time out to check out the Harrods Kylie Cosmetics display and the famous Harrods Tea Room.

The star of “The Kardashians” wrote in an Instagram caption, “Stopped by @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin 💕 wow what a dream!!!!!!!! thank you for having us. 🙏🏼”

Instagram

Kylie looked stunning in a head-turning Comme des Garçons black miniskirt and pink top. Both items featured a padded-gloves motif so the gloves appeared to be embracing her body. Stormi looked adorable as usual, wearing blue jeans and a black tank top.