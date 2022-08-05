John Stamos and the Beach Boys Set to Hit the Stage Together

Photo Courtesy of ID PR

John Stamos and the Beach Boys are taking over Los Angeles this weekend!

Stamos will join the band on stage this Sunday, August 7, at the Greek Theater and Monday, August 8, at the Ventura County Fair.

Stamos told “Extra,” “It’s gonna be a lot of fun. And you got the home Greek playing with you, so that’ll be cool. Ha!”

Stamos’ friendship with the Beach Boys goes back to the mid-‘80s. Founding member Mike Love shared the fun story of meeting Stamos for the first time at their concert.

Love dished, “Before he was Uncle Jesse on ‘Full House,’ he was Blackie on ‘General Hospital’ and he was working for his dad’s hamburger joint when he wasn’t being a TV star! The girls were screaming like crazy and I said… ‘Who is that guy? Get him onstage!’ And we’ve been doing that since 1985.”

It sounds like Stamos is not stopping anytime soon either! John said, “I have the greatest seat in the house ‘cause I’m onstage, and if I’m playing drums… guitar… most of the times I’m behind Mike, and to see this beautiful love energy come out of him and to the audience and to see the audience send it back — good vibrations. You can feel the vibrations.”

Before the highly anticipated performance with John, the Beach Boys will perform in San Diego August 6 at Jacobs Park.