ABC Television

After weeks of rumors, it’s finally official for Alyssa Farah Griffin!

On Thursday, “The View” announced that she’ll be joining the upcoming 26th season as a permanent co-host.

During Thursday’s episode, the former Trump staffer told her fellow co-hosts, “The last couple of years have been a bit turbulent for me. I worked for an administration that I ended up speaking out against fervently and continue to daily. That changes a lot in your life. I lost a lot of friends. I'm estranged from family members. But I have to say this: I am so proud to have found my voice. I was a president's spokesperson, I was a vice president's spokesperson, I was way too many Republican men's of Congress spokesperson. But now it is my voice, and I'm here to just join this table (and) hopefully bring a different perspective."

The show also made another big announcement, breaking the news that Ana Navarro will also be a permanent co-host!

Ana, who has guest-hosted on the show before, joked that the show “finally put a ring on it.”

She added, “I've thought about it long and hard. I, and we at this table have spent a lot of time talking about representation. And that means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Chinandega, Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of 8 as a political refugee and found her home here, gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform, you grab it with both hands and you run with it."

Alyssa and Ana will be sharing the table with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

In a statement, the show's executive producer Brian Teta said, "We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa. She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle.”

"Ana has made an indelible impact on ‘The View’ since the first time she joined us at the table,” Teta went on. “She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happyto officially welcome her as a co-host.”

The news comes a year after Meghan McCain exited “The View” after four years.

In October, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Meghan about why she left. She said, “For me, it became emotionally taxing and I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore.”