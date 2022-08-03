Ellen Barkin Accuses Johnny Depp of Giving Her a Quaalude Before Sex in Unsealed Court Docs

A few months ago, Ellen Barkin testified in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard.

Parts of her recorded deposition from 2019 were played for the jury, but a bombshell allegation was never heard in open court, as the unsealing of the full transcript has revealed.

In the deposition obtained by DailyMail.com, Barkin accused Depp of giving her a Quaalude and asking her if she “wanted to f**k.”

When asked if Depp was “incredibly charming,” Ellen said, “Most abusers are.”

She clarified, “I meant the big umbrella term of abusers.”

As for the incident where Depp allegedly threw a bottle of wine at her, Barkin noted that she “wasn’t surprised,” citing that “there was always an air of violence around him.”

She elaborated, “He’s a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see.”

When asked about the people that he yelled at, Ellen answered, “His assistant. People who would work on the film, maybe in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”

Barkin also claimed that Depp once called an assistant a “pig.”

During the trial, Barkin discussed their sexual relationship, testifying that they slept together about three to four times a week for nearly six months in 1994. She said, “He's just a jealous man, controlling: 'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?’”

She revealed, “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him."

According to Barkin, Depp “was drunk a lot of the time,” adding, “He was always drinking and smoking a joint.”

Recalling the bottle-throwing incident, which happened in Las Vegas, Barkin commented, “I don’t know why he threw the bottle. It was more like a toss.”

While Barkin wasn’t able to remember who else was in the hotel room or if the bottle was full or empty, she revealed that it didn’t hit anyone.

In the past, Depp has denied Barkin’s account of the bottle-throwing incident, calling it “untrue.” Along with claiming that Barkin held a grudge, he said, “I do not have an anger-management problem."

Depp and Barkin were co-stars in the 1998 movie “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Other pretrial documents have also been unsealed, revealing still more of what Depp and Heard’s legal teams didn’t want included in the trial.

In the court documents, obtained by Page Six, Heard’s team accused Depp’s team of wanting to tell the jury about “Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp.” Her team added it was a case of, “Mr. Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort.”

The Daily Beast reported that Heard’s team also accused Depp’s team of wanting to submit “nude pictures of Amber Heard” as evidence.

The unsealed court documents, obtained by Newsweek, also included a 2016 text exchange between Depp and his friend Marilyn Manson, who referred to his now-wife Lindsay Usich as “an amber 2.0.”

According to the outlet, Manson told Depp that Usich “pulled an amber on me,” in reference to her seeking a restraining order against him.

In the texts, Depp told Manson “not to give her what she wants,” adding, “Sociopathic behavior... it is f**king real, my brother!! My ex-c**t is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!”

Depp’s team wanted his text messages with Manson to be excluded from the trial. They argued that the texts would “smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory.” They stressed, “Ms. Heard's attempt to insert Marilyn Manson into this case lacks foundation and is wholly speculative and constitutes improper character evidence."

Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by several women, including ex Evan Rachel Wood. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Heard’s team claimed that Depp suffered from erectile dysfunction, arguing it was significant to the case because, “Such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard."

In March, Depp’s team responded to the erectile disfunction claims in a sealed motion obtained by Page Six. They said, “Ms. Heard wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp’s medical history. As if to prove that she intends to take the low road at trial, Ms. Heard included in her interrogatory responses that Mr. Depp was ‘taking erectile dysfunction medication’ and suggested that might somehow be a motivation for abuse.”

His lawyers described the claims as “tactics” that are “nothing more than pure harassment.”

Neither legal team has commented on the unsealed court documents.

The jury found in favor of Depp, agreeing that it was defamation when Heard called him an abuser — though not by name — in a 2018 op-ed piece about domestic abuse survivors. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge immediately reduced the $5 million figure to $350,000, in line with a Virginia statutory cap.

Amber also had a partial win in her countersuit, as the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.

Heard requested a mistrial, but her request was rejected by a judge.

Weeks ago, Depp and Heard have both filed appeals in the defamation case.

Depp filed the notice to appeal, a move that would nullify the $2 million the court awarded Amber.

The legal move comes one day after Amber filed her own appeal in the case, hoping to dodge the $10.35 million the jury awarded Johnny.