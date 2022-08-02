Kenny Chesney ‘Devastated’ After Woman Falls to Her Death at Denver Show

CBS

Kenney Chesney is speaking out following the tragic death of a fan at his July 30 show.

The unidentified woman fell from an escalator at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High stadium, later dying from her injuries.

Chesney told The Denver Post, "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more."

He added, "For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

The Denver police told the newspaper that the woman was sitting on the railing of the escalator when she fell to the concourse below.

Police spokesman Nate Magee confirmed that the accident occurred “at the end of Saturday’s concert” at 10:52 p.m.

Magee said it is unknown if alcohol was involved, but added that police do not believe the woman was pushed or jostled.