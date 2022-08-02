Dev Patel Attempts to Intervene in Scary Stabbing in Australia

Actor Dev Patel attempted to step in when he witnessed a physical altercation at a gas station between a couple in Adelaide, Australia!

On Monday, Patel put himself in harm’s way while trying to break up the fight, in which a man was allegedly stabbed in the chest by his wife.

The man was treated at the scene and then rushed to a hospital. He is expected to survive the incident, Page Six reports.

The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

In a video from 7News’ Twitter, Patel was seen talking to police following the stabbing.

He is used to acting the hero but Hollywood star Dev Patel has put his body on the line, risking his own safety to break up a stabbing in Adelaide. The actor turned good Samaritan was on a night out with friends when he says natural instinct kicked in. https://t.co/d09YP3gJ9I pic.twitter.com/IvIIT9fJCO — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) August 2, 2022 @7NewsAustralia

Patel’s rep confirmed that he was at the scene, telling 7News, “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”