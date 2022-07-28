Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck’s Return as Batman in ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa is spilling some secrets about “Aquaman 2.”

On Thursday, Momoa posted two photos of himself with Ben Affleck, who has played Batman in the past.

Along with referencing their characters, he wrote on Instagram, “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

Momoa also posted a video of fans, who were on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood. He told them, “Well it’s not a f**king secret anymore, is it?”

“That’s what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there are our fans,” Jason joked. “Well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

Jason ended the video by opening a trailer where Ben was sitting.

It looks like Affleck is back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, who he married this month in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Affleck discussed reprising his role as Batman in “The Flash.”

He told The Herald Sun, “I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie. I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.’”

He noted that it was “a really nice finish on my experience with that character."

In 2019, Affleck confirmed that he was stepping away as Batman, but it looks like he’s had a change of heart!