‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Stars Chris Pine & Hugh Grant Joke About Naked Game

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Chris Pine and Hugh Grant after they debuted the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” trailer at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

Chris was familiar with Dungeons & Dragons since his nephew is a “huge gamer.” He added, “When I got the part, he sat us all down… We all played for three hours and had just an absolute blast.”

While Hugh hasn’t played, he and Chris were planning on “playing tonight.” He joked, “We play naked.”

Chris quipped, “That’s very exciting.”

They dished on their characters too!

In the movie, Pine plays a “bard who has no special skills whatsoever other than entertaining people and trying to use their sense of joy to get others to do their bidding… I play the lute. I drink beer and try to take people on a jolly ride.”