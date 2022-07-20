‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Briana Myles & Vincent Morales Expecting First Child

“Married at First Sight” couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have a baby on the way!

It’ll their first child together.

Myles told People magazine, “I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy! The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."

Briana “can’t wait” to see Vincent as a dad, saying, “I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment and it's finally in sight!”

Morales is “so excited” about becoming a dad, adding, “I can't wait to see my child and hold him or her in my arms."

He elaborated, “It's like when I was told I would be ‘Married at First Sight.’ I had no idea who I would meet at the altar but knew that I would fall in love as soon as I set eyes on my wife. It's the same type of happy-nervous feeling. It's a lot of emotions running through me, but I can't wait until my baby gets here and I can overwhelm my child with love."

The news comes nearly two years after their wedding.

In November, Briana posted a proposal photo, writing on Instagram, “Still gushing over this magical moment! 😭💍 A whole year with you @vincentjmorales and a lifetime to go! I can't believe you put all of this together for little ole me!!! Thank you for choosing me over and over again, DAILY❤️ I Love You. 😘"