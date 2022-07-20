Honey Boo Boo to Undergo Weight-Loss Procedure

MEGA

Alana Thompson, known as Honey Boo Boo, is planning to undergo a weight-loss procedure in the coming weeks.

Her manager Gina Rodriguez tells TMZ that Thompson will head to Queens to get a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve from Dr. Steven Batash.

According to Dr. Batash’s website, this is a “nonsurgical outpatient procedure that reduces the functional volume of the stomach by up to 70-80%. This reduction in stomach volume causes a sense of fullness in the patient when they eat smaller portions, leading to significant and sustained weight loss.”

TMZ reports Alana is currently at 275 lbs., and would like to get down to 150. Despite focusing on diet and exercise over the past year, the site says she isn’t seeing the results she wants.

She is reportedly planning the surgery for late next month, after she turns 17 on August 28.

Her new guardian, sister Pumpkin, has already signed off on the plan. TMZ also notes that Honey Boo Boo’s boyfriend Dralin Carswell is planning to have the same surgery, and that it is a health journey they plan to take together.

Thompson’s family members have undergone their own transformations in the past. Alana’s mother June Shannon aka Mama June famously documented her transformation in 2017 in the WE tv docudrama “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

Meanwhile sisters Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon had plastic surgery in 2020.