Usher Talks Being a Dad While Previewing New 'My Way' Vegas Residency

Getty Images

Usher is back in Las Vegas with “My Way: The Las Vegas Residency” at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, and he's talking to “Extra” about this new show following a successful run with his first at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Usher also opened up about his good friend Justin Bieber, with whom he recently vacationed in Idaho after Justin's his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

“As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand," Usher said, referencing a performer's life being "a life that comes with a great deal of pressure."

He went on to say, "I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”

Revealing how Bieber is doing, Usher said, “He is doing great. Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family.”

Usher is giving the fans "My Way," but the show is really their way. He said, “It’s all about giving the ladies what they want to see, you know? It’s about giving Vegas something they may not have experienced before... It’s a bit theatrical... So many things throughout my career — Broadway, acting, skating, hit records, dancing — I try to put all of those things into my show. I’ve played arenas and stadiums, but to be here at Dolby Live theater and give them this intimate view of my music and also to share with them the things that I am passionate about and the places that I’ve gone… whether it’s the heat of the strip club or the intimacy of the moments that’s nice and slow… It’s all of that into one.”

Usher is also bringing roller skating to his Vegas stage! “It’s something that I have always loved and is authentically Atlanta culture… You listen to ‘Good Love.' We shot it in Atlanta at Cascade, where I am at either on Sundays or Wednesdays when I am in Atlanta. It’s the culture. It’s the culture that I have always loved.”

He also said, “As a kid being introduced by Ben Vereen to Gene Kelly, he showed me these moments where he would skate and sing and dance and perform. It was this classical example of being a triple threat. I’ve always tried to weave that into my music — and I finally got a chance to do that.”

At home he is just "Dad" to his four kids — no star trips there! The father of sons Usher V, 14, and Naviyd Eli, 13, with ex Tameka Foster and of daughter Sovereign, nearly 2, and son Sire, nearly 1, with Jenn Goicoechea, said, “My kids are not concerned about what I am doing in Vegas. They got their own lives. They either playing basketball, acting camp… my older kids. My younger babies, they are swimming and they are having a good time with each other."

Usher, 43, is pleased to have children who range from teens to toddlers so "they can teach each other. It helps my baby girl grow up and become a big girl, and my son to understand how to walk."