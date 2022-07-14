Keanu Reeves Says It Would Be a Dream to Play Batman (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is voicing Batman in the new “DC League of Super-Pets” movie!

He spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at the movie’s L.A. premiere and revealed it would be a dream to actually step into the suit as the Caped Crusader one day.

Reeves shared, “I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice — to play — Batman was awesome.”

Rachel told him, “We would love to see you step into the suit.”

Keanu confessed, “It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson’s got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome.”

He joked, “Maybe down the road, maybe when they need an older Batman...”

Reeves still feels with “Super-Pets” he “got to play Batman,” calling it “a lot of fun.”