Danielle Panabaker Welcomes Baby #2

“The Flash” actress Danielle Panabaker, 34, is now a mom of two!

On Wednesday, Panabaker announced the arrival of her second child with husband Hayes Robbins, writing on Instagram, “Our family just got a little bigger. Baby is healthy + happy and we’re basking in all the love. ❤️”

Danielle included a photo of herself holding a pair of baby socks!

Panabaker did not reveal the gender or name of the baby. It’s no surprise, since she didn’t share many details about their first child, either!

After seeing her post, Danielle’s “The Flash” co-star Victoria Park commented, “Can't wait to meet bb.”

Danielle’s “Stuck in the Suburbs” co-star Brenda Song added, “CONGRATS!!!! Miss you so much!"

In January, Danielle revealed her pregnancy. Along with several photos of her cradling her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Can't keep it to myself anymore. Swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!"

In April, Panabaker opened up about her pregnancy. She shared on Instagram, “My second pregnancy has been so different from the first (even though I thought I knew what was coming! And feels like it's flying by. Trying to slow down and enjoy it!"