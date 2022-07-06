Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage in Michigan

Getty Images

Living legend Carlos Santana dramatically passed out onstage during a performance late Tuesday, worrying fans.

The 74-year-old guitar god dropped to the stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, around 10 p.m. local time, THR reports.

Medical personnel attended to him onstage, and he was whisked out of view.

Santana, who had COVID-19 in February, was later said to be doing well after a trip to McLaren Clarkston's ER, where he was treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration and kept for observation.

We have cancelled this weekends shows at The House of Blues in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, members of our band, including myself, tested positive for COVID. The good news is that we are all doing well and will be back performing very soon. Full Statement https://t.co/WHJL9BGcu9 — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) February 5, 2022 @SantanaCarlos

Wednesday's show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, was "postponed to a later date."

He had just performed with no issues on CNN's "The 4th in America" TV special.