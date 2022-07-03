'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Dominating Fourth of July Box Office

Universal

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" is sparkling at the Fourth of July weekend box office — Variety reports the Universal/Illumination family flick is set to make $129.2M over the four-day frame from 4,400 locations.

It's three-day projection ($109.4M) would put in on pace to stand as the highest domestic debut for any animated film since "Frozen 2" in 2019.

On its way to those numbers, the well-reviewed movie took in $10.75M on Thursday alone, just from previews.