Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Expecting First Child

“Loki” star Tom Hiddleston, 41, and his fiancée Zawe Ashton, 37, have a baby on the way, Vogue reports.

Ashton debuted her baby bump at the “Mr. Malcolm’s List” premiere, wearing an ethereal beige floor-length gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture.

Tom was not by Zawe’s side for the event. She attended with co-stars Theo James, Freida Pinto, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Sianad Gregory.

Ashton stars in the period movie as Julia Thistlewaite, who is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Dìrísù). She then recruits her friend to exact revenge with the perfect hoax.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston just confirmed the couple’s engagement earlier this month to The L.A. Times, saying, “I’m very happy.”

Rumors of the engagement started after Zawe was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March.

Around that time a source told Us Weekly, the couple is “truly past the honeymoon phase” and “looking to build a long-term future together.”

Hiddleston and Ashton sparked dating rumors while working together on the West End show “Betrayal” in 2019. Soon after, they were spotted together at the show on Broadway.