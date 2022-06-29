Outkast’s Big Boi & Sherlita Patton Divorced After 20 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

It’s over between Outkast’s Big Boi and Sherlita Patton after 20 years of marriage.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ the court entered the final divorce decree last month.

The site reports Big Boi, real name Antwan André Patton, filed for divorce in April, indicating he and Sherlita were already separated and there was "no reasonable hope of reconciliation.”

The couple already had a postnuptial in place from 2016 that divided up their assets and debts. TMZ says they also reached a confidential settlement to tie up loose ends.

The exes don’t plan to publicly air any grievances about the split, agreeing to avoid threats of "injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing" of any kind.