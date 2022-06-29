Elizabeth Olsen Confirms Her Marriage to Robbie Arnett

Getty Images

Last year, rumors were swirling that Elizabeth Olsen had tied the knot with Robbie Arnett after she called him “husband” in an interview.

Now, Olsen is confirming the rumors and revealing that they’ve been married for a lot longer than people think!

In a new interview for SiriusXM’s “The Jesse Cagle show,” Olsen shared that they “eloped” and then held a “wedding at another time.”

She dished, “It was before COVID. I just never talked about it.”

“I had to work in England and there are visa issues with that,” she went on. “He wouldn’t have been able to come at all, actually. And also everything was so backed up. You couldn’t even, like, try to get married then. But it ended up working out.”

Olsen has taken a private approach to her relationship with Arnett, but recently mentioned him during an interview with Kaley Cuoco for Variety’s Actor on Actor series.

While sitting in the bathroom, Olsen mentioned that Arnett left a special book in the background. She said, "I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. It's ‘Little Miss Magic.’ They're these classic books, but 'magic' because of ‘WandaVision’ because he's such a f**king cutie!"

Kaley praised Robbie for his efforts and jokingly asked if they had access to craft services, to which Olsen replied, “God, no! I made him breakfast."

Three years ago, news broke of Elizabeth and Robbie’s engagement after three years of dating.

They first sparked romance rumors in early 2017 after they were seen together in NYC. At the time, a source told E! News, “They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him. She deserves it. It's very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already."

Olsen already had kids on the brain when they first started dating. She told Modern Luxury about her home, “I was also thinking, 'There's this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid.”