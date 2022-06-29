Anna of the North Reveals New Music

Ida Fiskaa

The pandemic has been a tough time for everyone… but Anna of the North found ways to be creative and vital!

The Norwegian artist, known for albums such as “Lovers” and “Dream Girl,” and for the EP “Believe,” appeared on the popular Norwegian music reality show “Hver Gang Vi Mötes” and released new singles.

A household name in her native land, Anna says she now feels like a heavy backpack has been lifted from her shoulders, telling “Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler, “I feel like you can jump through the skies!”

Adam, who recently spoke with Anna via Zoom, noted that her “wholly unique sound and sensibility combined with natural musical talent make her such an exciting artist to watch.”

“Meteorite,” her collaboration with artist Gus Dapperton, has been a fan favorite since its release a few weeks ago. Check out the video here!

Now, her new single “Dandelion” has just dropped.