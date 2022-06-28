TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Dating Travis Barker’s Son Landon

Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker might have a love connection!

A source tells People the TikTok star is dating Travis Barker’s son, who is a drummer like his dad.

"They're seeing each other, and it's early stages," the insider said of the 18-year-olds.

Charli and Landon sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving one of Travis’ concerts together earlier this month, and on a separate night, leaving her sister Dixie’s album-release party.

Some eagle-eyed fans also noticed the stars both hit up the same tattoo parlor for new ink this week, and posted pics of their new tats on Instagram Stories.

D’Amelio previously dated TikTok star Chase Hudson. The couple went public with their romance in December 2019, but announced their split in April 2020.

Could Landon show up on Charli’s Hulu reality series “The D’Amelio Show”?

“Extra” Special Correspondent Tommy DiDario spoke with the family at the ABC Upfronts in May, while they were still in production on Season 2.

When asked what’s in store, Dixie teased, “I know there is some relationship talks, there is definitely following my music, following new hobbies for people. It is going to be interesting.”