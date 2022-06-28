Josh Gad Mourns the Loss of Nephew Who Died at 20

Getty

Josh Gad is grieving the loss of this 20-year-old nephew Marco, who died in his sleep.

Gad posted about the heartbreaking tragedy on Sunday, tweeting, “Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep. Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible.”

He also shared a series of photos of Marco on Instagram on Monday, along with the message, “Today I write this with a broken heart. Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early. At 20 years old, he was full of possibly and promise. To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was.”

Josh continued, “As his parents try to work [through] this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way. He fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light and stood up for those who needed it most.”