If You Want to Transform Your Summer Body, truBody by Cutera May Be for You

Summer is here, and Dr. Mira Kaga has a revolutionary body contouring solution that might be just what you’re looking for.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Dr. Kaga to find out more about truBody by Cutera treatments.

Katie asked, “What is the biggest difference between truSculpt ID and truSculpt Flex”?

Dr. Kaga explained, “The ID really targets fat and the Flex really targets muscle stimulation.”

Done together, they create truBody.

The doctor continued, “truBody by Cutera is one of the most revolutionary things on the market currently to really help with body contouring as a whole. We're not just slimming the body down but we're giving the body a nice tone and shape.”

Katie asked her to “walk me through what a treatment is like.”

Dr. Kaga replied, “Most people like to do ID first. The entire thing beginning to end takes 15 minutes. It's a very comfortable treatment; most people will lay there and play on their phones. The Flex is a little more fun because it tickles. It's a 15 minute treatment. One treatment of truSculpt Flex is the equivalent to 54,000 sit-ups and 10,000 squats.”

The treatments are also perfect for wedding season!

Dr. Kaga revealed truBody is “one of our most loved procedures by all of our brides, our mother of the brides and actually a lot of our grooms.”